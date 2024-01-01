Anya Taylor-Joy desperate to play Elsa in live action Frozen

Anya Taylor-Joy would love to play Elsa in a live action version of 'Frozen'.

The 28-year-old actress is a huge Disney fan and even auditioned for a role in 'Maleficent' early in her career, and she would love to star in a new version of the 2013 animated classic, which features now-iconic songs like 'Let It Go'.

Asked for her dream Disney role, she told Vogue Hong Kong: "I think 'Frozen' would be pretty great. It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand. Also, you’d just be the favourite at every kid’s birthday party.

"All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say ‘my auntie is Elsa.’ That would be pretty sick."

In February 2023, it was revealed a third animated 'Frozen' movie is in the pipeline, while at this year's D23 Expo, Disney Animation confirmed the film is set for a 2027 release.

Although not announced, a live action version would tick a box for Anya, who would love her big Disney debut to be a musical.

She explained: "I would love to do a musical because I’m a bit addicted to hard work.

"I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me."

She trained as a ballet dancer as a child, and that experience helped her grow as a person, form the "discipline that it instills in you" to the "rhythm" of acting.

She added: "I see acting as a rhythm thing; I almost hear it as music, and that helps so much with stunt choreography because you’re in a dance with every other performer around you, so you don’t only know your own beats, you know everybody else’s beats in order to keep everyone safe.”