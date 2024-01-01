Chrishell Stause threatens to quit Selling Sunset over alleged lie

Chrishell Stause has threatened to quit Selling Sunset after producers apparently allowed a co-star to spread an alleged lie during the latest season.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to claim Nicole Young makes a false accusation about fellow castmate Emma Hernan in a forthcoming episode of the Netflix show.

"Someone needs to take my phone. Are we really still giving airtime to LIARS that just want air time," she fired.

In a separate slide, Chrishell insisted she wouldn't work alongside Nicole again.

"I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued," the 43-year-old continued. "Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE."

Chrishell also tagged show creator Adam DiVello's company, Done and Done Productions, and asked producers to do better.

"You are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH," she argued.

In addition, Chrishell returned to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself with Emma and fellow castmate Chelsea Lazkani at dinner.

"Love these girls so much! The days of us being afraid of lies being told are over. We have receipts and voices. Talk soon! Xo," the real estate agent wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has also sided with Chrishell amid the drama.

"Good morning everyone, except for (Nicole Young)... (Nicole) you are the most diabolical piece of (trash) I've ever met," she posted. "You wanna start a rumor about Emma because all the rumors about you are true. OK, let's see how this works out for you."

Representatives for Netflix and Selling Sunset producers have not yet responded to Chrishell's claims.

Selling Sunset follows agents who work at the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm.

Season eight begins streaming on Netflix on Friday.