Maren Morris dating reality TV star Justin Assada - report

Maren Morris is reportedly dating Perfect Match star Justin Assada.

Last week, Justin sparked romance rumours when he posted a photo of the country music star to his Instagram Stories while the pair appeared to be on a date.

"Scary movies + Sushi," he captioned the image, which showed Maren sipping on a drink in a restaurant.

While representatives for Maren and Justin have not yet commented on the news, a source confirmed to People on Monday that they are dating.

It marks the first time The Bones singer has gone public with a relationship since her split from husband Ryan Hurd in October 2023.

The pair, who finalised their divorce in January after five years of marriage, are parents to four-year-old son Hayes.

Meanwhile, Justin is a rising star, having appeared on Netflix programmes Surviving Paradise and Perfect Match.

Last month, Maren revealed she was excited to get back into the dating scene after taking time to focus on her personal life.

"This part of myself is the most confident and just not taking herself too seriously, so it is the perfect moment to be dating," the 34-year-old shared in an interview for People. "My rules are just you have to be really spectacular to push me over."