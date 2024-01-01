William Shatner and Nancy Sinatra pay tribute to late actor James Darren

William Shatner and Nancy Sinatra have shared tributes to actor James Darren following his death.

The veteran actor, best known for the film Gidget and TV series like T.J. Hooker and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, passed away in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday. His son, Jim Moret, told TMZ the 88-year-old actor was being treated for heart issues in the hospital's cardiac unit.

Reacting to his passing, Darren's T.J. Hooker co-star Shatner wrote on X, "Jimmy Darren; I worked with him for several years and then we'd see each other on occasion. What a wonderful man - so talented; so loving. I had the best time with him. The world is less because of his loss."

Meanwhile, singer Sinatra shared two photos of herself with her close friend on Instagram. In the caption, she shared, "One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away. Godfather to my daughter, AJ. Wishing him a fast and beautiful journey through the Universe and beyond. Godspeed, sweet Jimmy. My heart is torn but full of love for (wife) Evy, (sons) Christian, Anthony and Jimmy, Jr."

Darren became a teen idol back in the 1950s after playing surfer Moondoggie in 1959's Gidget. He also sang the title track from the movie, successfully launching a singing career. He released 14 albums over the years and is best known for the 1961 song Goodbye Cruel World.

In addition to the sequels Gidget Goes Hawaiian and Gidget Goes to Rome, he appeared in films such as The Guns of Navarone, All the Young Men and Venus in Furs and TV shows including The Time Tunnel, Melrose Place and The Love Boat. He appeared in 66 episodes of T.J. Hooker alongside Shatner in the '80s and played holographic lounge singer Vic Fontaine on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine in the late '90s.

As well as acting and singing, Darren directed episodes of TV shows Melrose Place, The A-Team and Beverly Hills, 90210, among others.

He is survived by his wife Evy; sons Jim Moret, Christian Darren and Tony Darren; and five grandchildren.