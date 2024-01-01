Director Luca Guadagnino stuns audience with candid love life confessions

Luca Guadagnino left audiences in awe with his candid confessions about his personal life at the Venice Film Festival.

The 53-year-old Italian filmmaker - who directed A Bigger Splash and the upcoming film Queer, starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey - was very honest during a Q&A session at the 2024 festival.

When discussing Queer's theme of addiction, Guadagnino told The Hollywood Reporter, "I am a gentleman who goes to sleep very early, never take drugs in my life, never smoke a cigarette, and I am gone into a diet and I lost 15 kilos. I'm quite rigorous about my addictions."

He went on to comment about his love life, telling the room, "I can count on two hands the lovers I had in my life."

Guadagnino - who also directed the 2024 smash film Challengers, starring Zendaya - took a moment to reflect on the importance of empathy in his films.

"I think I love the idea of seeing people and not judging them, of making sure that even the worst person is the person that you identify with," he said, underscoring his belief in portraying complex characters.

The director didn't shy away from addressing the casting of Daniel Craig, 56, famous for his role as James Bond, in Queer.

When asked if Bond could ever be a gay man, Guadagnino responded sharply to say, "Guys, let's be adults in the room for a second. There is no way around the fact that nobody would ever know what James Bond desires, period."