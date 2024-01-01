Ellen DeGeneres' final comedy special will be about 'being kicked out of showbusiness'

Ellen DeGeneres will talk about "being kicked out of showbusiness" in her final comedy special.

The comedian and TV host will talk about being cancelled in her stand-up show, For Your Approval.

"To answer the questions everyone is asking me - Yes, I'm going to talk about it," the 66-year-old said in a statement. "Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life," she added, referring to her wife of 16 years, Portia De Rossi.

A description of the show revealed that Ellen will speak about several topics in the Netflix special, "from the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life's most real and absurd realities. The final comedy special of her historic career, Ellen gets personal and reveals what she's been doing since being 'kicked out of show business.'"

Ellen's talk show was canned two years ago. Now, she's ready to step out of the limelight. When asked by a fan in July if she would continue making films or do theatre, she replied, "Um, no. This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done. I'm going bye-bye, remember."

However, she will continue to work behind the scenes in Hollywood. She's currently a producer on Little Funny, where up-and-coming comedian Saffron 'Saffy' Herndon gets advice from established comedians such as Chris Rock. She's also the executive producer on Couple Time, a film starring Allyn Rachel and Patrick Carlyle.

For Your Approval will be available on Netflix on 24 September.