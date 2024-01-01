Drew Barrymore regrets 'chaste' Playboy shoot

Drew Barrymore has revealed she regrets her "chaste" 1995 Playboy shoot.

The actress and presenter recently reflected on her childhood, describing it as "without guardrails", in a lengthy Instagram post about her own daughters' experiences with smartphones.

"I was around plenty of hedonistic scenarios at parties and even in my own home where the viewing was of highly sensitive natures and caused me tremendous shame," Drew, 49, wrote. "We, as kids, are not meant to see these images. And, yes, I was even a big exhibitionist when I was young due to these environments I was in. I thought of it as art, and I still do not judge it."

She went on to explain how when she posed for a Playboy cover shoot in 1995, she never imagined the photos would continue to be available to the public in perpetuity, because the internet as it is known today did not yet exist.

"But when I did a chaste artistic moment in Playboy in my early 20s, I thought it would be a magazine that was unlikely to resurface because it was paper," Drew explained. "I never knew there would be an internet. I didn't know so many things."

Drew added it was for this reason she decided to take away her 11-year-old daughter Olive's smartphone, describing it as a "portal to literally everything".