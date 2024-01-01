Daniel Craig receives standing ovation for Queer

Daniel Craig has received a standing ovation at the premiere of his new film, Queer.

The Bond actor was applauded for nine minutes straight at the Venice Film Festival after the premiere showing of his new movie, Queer.

Adapted from the 1985 William S Burroughs novel of the same name, Queer is set in 1950s Mexico City and centres on gay American expat William Lee, loosely based on the author himself.

The film has proven a critical success, with early reviews branding Daniel's performance as William, "strangely magnificent", "bold and funny" and "a career best".

At a press conference prior to the screening, Daniel, 56, was asked whether there might ever be a gay James Bond - he has played the role in five of the franchise's films.

Rolling his eyes, Daniel simply replied, "I mean, please", before laughing as his Queer director, Luca Guadagnino, chimed in to say: "Guys, let's be adults in the room for a second."

"There is no way around the fact that nobody would ever know James Bond's desires, period," Luca continued. "Now, the important thing is that he does his missions properly."

In 2008, Daniel was asked a similar question by a journalist. "This is that question that keeps eternally coming up," he replied at the time.

"It's never been on the agenda and we've never had a discussion about it. It's not something that I desire or want. No."