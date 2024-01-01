Demi Moore opens up on Channing Tatum's Ghost remake

Demi Moore has opened up on Channing Tatum's remake of her 1990 classic, Ghost.

The actress revealed she thought some movies were "better left alone" but added she believed Channing had the skill to make a success of a Ghost reboot.

"There are some films better left alone, but it depends on what the take is," Demi, 61, told Variety in an interview published 2 September.

"The success of Ghost is really about alchemy. Think about Whoopi, who anchored the comedy in a magical way. Or Tony Goldwyn, the boy next door who is the most unsuspecting villain. And the sweetness and virility of Patrick Swayze. Channing is incredibly intelligent and talented - who knows what he would bring to it if it happened."

Asked whether she would reprise her role as the film's female lead, Demi replied, "I'd have to see what they come up with."

She also recalled the movie's famous scene in which she and Patrick, who passed away in 2009 from pancreatic cancer, mould clay at a pottery wheel.

"I was terrible at making the pottery in Ghost, by the way," Demi confessed. "I did hear that pottery had a resurgence in the pandemic. People were buying kilns."

Channing, 44, revealed in 2023 that his production company Free Association had acquired the rights to Ghost and was looking to create a remake.