Elle Macpherson admits doing shots of vodka every night was 'a function of life'

Elle Macpherson has admitted she used to do shots of vodka every night when her kids were in bed.

The supermodel made the admission in her new book, Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself.

In an interview with the Carrie and Tommy radio show, Elle opened up further about her drinking habits, saying that she "passed out" from drinking once her sons Flynn, now 26, and Cy, now 21, were in bed.

"I didn't keep it hidden, it was just a function of my life," the 60-year-old explained. "The father of my children (Arpad Busson) was living in another country and he was only home on the weekends. I was at home with the kids and that's what I did."

She revealed she would make herself be sick three times before bed to try and get rid of the alcohol in her body.

"I used to think if I throw up I wouldn't have the alcohol in my system. How bonkers is that?" she said, before adding that her drinking and vomiting stemmed from "trying to control the outside world so I would feel at peace inside".

She has now been sober for 20 years, and credits Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) with helping her.

When asked if she was worried people would recognise her at her first AA meeting, she replied, "That's so funny. That was exactly... Here I was thinking everybody was like, 'Oh my god, that's (Elle Macpherson)'...nobody gives a s**t," she said. "Everybody is on their own journey, they're trying to get well, they're trying to capture the pieces of their life that they've let go of. They're on their own journey. The last thing they're thinking about is me, and that's the healthiest place to be in."

In her book, she also reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago. She refused chemotherapy, instead choosing to "holistically treat" her cancer with a doctor of naturopathy, holistic dentist, osteopath, chiropractor and two therapists. She revealed she is now in clinical remission which she claims is "utter wellness".