Ruby Rose starring in The Drowning Pool

Ruby Rose has been cast in 'The Drowning Pool'.

The 38-year-old actress is set to star in the dark thriller from director David Hackl.

The picture centres on the mysterious disappearance of American surfer Isabelle Gray in the seas of the Canary Islands.

Isabelle is presumed drowned but her distraught sister Katherine refuses to leave the islands until she gets answers and soon finds out that her sibling wasn't the only woman to vanish without trace into the ocean.

A stubborn Katherine defies a lack of help from the local authorities to uncover a string of increasingly frightening clues, which lead her into the jaws of an ancient ritualistic evil.

Pre-production on the film – which Colin McNeil and Daniel Minsky have written the script for - has started in the Canary Islands while The Exchange is introducing the movie to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival.

Nat McCormick, The Exchange's President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution, said: "'The Drowning Pool' is a fresh and thrilling adventure story set in a dreamy vacation location, with a renowned international cast. We look forward to taking the plunge with our distribution partners around the world."

Ruby formerly played the role of Kate Kane/Batwoman in the TV series 'Batwoman' but revealed that the discovery that she was "allergic to latex" was a factor in her quitting the show after just one season.

She told 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show': "I did find out that I was allergic to latex... and unfortunately my mask is latex.

"I was like, 'I'm a little itchy!' And it was getting worse and worse, because as you get more contact with it, I guess you get more reactions.

"I took [it] off at the end and my whole face was just hives."