Channing Tatum thanks Zoë Kravitz for 'finding' him

Channing Tatum has thanked his fiancée Zoë Kravitz for "finding and seeing (him)".

The Magic Mike actor gave a rare insight into his relationship with the Big Littles star by posting a photo of Zoë asleep on his lap at home.

In the heartfelt Instagram caption, Channing revealed Zoë was "so tired" following the promotional tour for their movie Blink Twice, which she co-wrote and directed. He then went on to praise her putting her blood, sweat and tears into her directorial debut.

"This little sweet. She So tired bro. Every time I wondered if she'd break.... She just kept going and going and going," he began. "Always on the dig for truth. She pour'd every single ounce of her into this film. I'm so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know (sic)."

Zoë met Channing for the first time to discuss him playing tech mogul Slater King in her psychological thriller. According to an Esquire profile, he originally told her her script wasn't quite ready and they exchanged voice notes about her next drafts until he signed onto the role.

They began dating sometime between Channing accepting the part and the start of filming in June 2022 and got engaged late last year.

Concluding his post on a more personal note, Channing wrote, "Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I'll never blink. Let's go."

The actor was previously married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan, the mother of his daughter Everly, between 2009 and 2019.

Blink Twice, which also stars Naomi Ackie, Adria Arjona and Alia Shawkat, is in cinemas now.