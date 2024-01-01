Kim Kardashian allows son Saint to launch YouTube channel

Kim Kardashian has allowed her son Saint to launch his own YouTube channel.

The reality star has revealed that she has agreed to let her eight-year-old son create a YouTube channel, but there are some strings attached.

Kim took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a joke contract, titled "Contract between Saint West and Kim Kardashian", which lists several rules Saint must follow to keep the channel.

"I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube channel after signing an extensive contract! Lol please subscribe!" the 43-year-old wrote.

She continued in a following story, "Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube channel. He better not breach (winking emoji)."

The handwritten agreement begins, "I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom's rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music."

The middle section of the "contract" was blocked by Kim's caption, but it goes on to say that all content must be approved before being uploaded to YouTube.

"I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason," it states. "If I don't listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account."

Saint's channel, called TheGoatSaint, already has over four thousand subscribers and features several gaming videos.

Kim shares Saint with her ex-husband Kanye West. They also have daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, and son Psalm, five.