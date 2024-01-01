Tori Spelling among Dancing with the Stars 2024 contestants

Tori Spelling has been confirmed as one of the celebrity contestants for the 2024 season of Dancing with the Stars.

The 51-year-old mother-of-five, who is best known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, has been officially announced as a contestant on the upcoming 33rd season of the hit US reality contest.

The series will return to ABC on 17th September, and Tori herself has explained she is looking forward to hitting the dancefloor.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the actress shared her feelings about joining the show, revealing, "I always wanted to do it. It's been one of my lifelong dreams. I have always been too scared."

She added, "I figured at this point in my life, everything happens for a reason at the right time. I'm going to push through my fear and do it."

Tori joins a star-studded cast that includes a diverse mix of actors, athletes, and reality TV stars with The Bachelorette's Jenn Tran, 26, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, 27 and actor Reginald VelJohnson, 72, also taking part.

Infamous con artist Anna Delvey, 33, will also be seen competing, and she told the morning news show that she is looking forward to viewers at home getting to know, "How good I am at the Cha-Cha".

Meanwhile, Tori's dance partner Pasha Pashkov shared a selfie of himself with the actress, writing on Instagram, "Let's SPELL it out: D W T S 3 3. All (love) and weirdness."