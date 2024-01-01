Matthew Perry 'Ketamine Queen' denies knowing the late Friends star

The 'Ketamine Queen' drug supplier connected to the death of Matthew Perry has denied knowing the late star.

Jasveen Sangha, known in Hollywood as the 'Ketamine Queen,' has denied any connection to the late Friends star as she faces a trial for her alleged involvement in his death.

Perry, who passed away on October 28, 2023, drowned in his hot tub at the age of 54, with ketamine later found in his system.

Sangha, 41, is set to stand trial on March 4, 2025, but has pleaded not guilty to charges related to Perry's tragic death.

In an explosive interview on Wednesday's Today Show, Sangha's attorney, Mark Geragos, firmly denied any link between his client and the beloved American actor.

He asserted, "There's no mystery, she isn't connected to Matthew Perry at all. People try to make her out to be something that she isn't but there's a whole different side here and story to be told and that will be told at her trial."

Sangha faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, and possession with intent to distribute both ketamine and methamphetamine.

Last month, Perry's longtime assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, revealed the last words the Friends star said to him before he died.

After pleaded guilty on 7 August to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing a death, and admitted he had repeatedly injected Perry without medical training, court documents stated Perry had asked his assistant to, "shoot me up with a big one" not long before he was found unresponsive in his hot tub.