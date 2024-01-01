Lala Kent welcomes second child

Reality TV star Lala Kent has welcomed her second child.

The Vanderpump Rules personality took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to post a statement that read, "Welcome to the world, my love. 9.3.24."

Lala also shared an audio clip of adults gushing over a newborn but didn't divulge any further details, such as the baby's name.

In March, the 34-year-old announced her pregnancy via Instagram by sharing a photo of her three-year-old daughter Ocean standing next to her growing baby bump.

"I'm expanding my pod," Lala captioned her post.

In a video, she added, "Do you guys know how happy I am that I finally have shared the news that I am expecting my second child? Me, the open book, really, really had to fight hard to keep this a secret from you guys."

The following month, Lala also revealed she was expecting a daughter.

"Shout-out to the daughters. I'm gonna have two," she told viewers on Amazon Live. "I am so excited to be a girl mom."

Last December, Lala explained during an episode of her podcast that she was hoping to have a second child using a sperm donor. She later told Cosmopolitan that she had begun the process of intrauterine insemination (IUI).

"When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids," she said in the interview in January. "It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?' I think if there's a will, there's a way."

Lala shares Ocean with her former fiancé, film producer Randall Emmett. The pair split in October 2021.