Paris Hilton stars in new Agent Provocateur campaign

Paris Hilton is the new face of lingerie brand, Agent Provocateur.

The socialite, 43, stars in the brand's fall/winter 2024 collection, wearing a selection of lingerie.

"It's the ultimate tribute to iconic femininity," she said in a statement. "AP has always embodied empowerment and elegance to me and to join them in this celebration of legacy is an honour."

Creative Director at Agent Provocateur, Sarah Shotton, added, "For me, she's sexy, bold and provocative. Paris is amazing, and she's a huge fan of AP. I made her some wedding lingerie and a special kimono for her. She's a proper AP girl."

Paris has been busy in the past few months. She recently filmed The Simple Life Reunion, with Nicole Richie. The original show catapulted both women in fame in the early 2000s and the new show celebrates 20 years since it first hit screens.

The heiress is also set to release her second album, Infinite Icon, on 6 September. Sia is the executive producer on the album after the two women previously collaborated on the single, Fame Won't Love You, together.

Paris has spoken about how the unlikely duo ended up working together, saying, "Sia asked if I wanted to fly home with her on her plane (after NBC's 2023 New Year's Eve special), and we went and she said, 'You were born to be a pop star.' I said 'That's always been my dream.' She was like, 'Well, what about if we did a record?'"