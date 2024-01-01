Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy set for Jo Nesbo adaptation

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy are set to star in crime-thriller 'Blood On Snow'.

Jo Nesbo's hit tome is being turned into a motion picture that is set to be helmed by 'No Time To Die' helmer Cary Fukunaga, with the 'Fall Guy' star, 34, leading the cast as Olav Johansen, a fixer for Oslo crime boss Daniel Hoffman, Deadline reports.

Hardy, 46, will have a supporting role as Hoffman's rival Fisherman.

The 'Bikeriders' star will also produce the project with his Hardy Son and Baker, partner Dean Baker, joining Fukunaga, Nesbo, Niclas Salomonsson, and Hayden Lautenbach.

Nesbo has worked on adapting the script with the help of Ben Power.

The synopsis reads: “Hoffman’s trusted hitman, Olav (Johnson), is a cold, efficient killer, perfect for the job. But beneath his ruthless exterior lies an unexpected intelligence and an unwavering moral code shaped by a complicated childhood…When Hoffman orders his own wife to be murdered, Olav’s principles clash with his loyalties. Instead of pulling the trigger, he hatches a scheme that makes him Hoffman’s next target and with nowhere safe to turn, Olav forms an uneasy alliance that places him at the heart of Oslo’s deadly gang war. Once a violent enforcer, Olav’s choice makes him an unlikely hero in a world where no good deed goes unpunished.”

Filming is due to commence later this year.