Melissa Rivers marks 10th anniversary of Joan Rivers's death

Melissa Rivers has shared an emotional tribute to mark the 10th anniversary of her mother Joan Rivers's death.

The comedy icon died at the age of 81 on 4 September 2014 after experiencing serious complications while undergoing what was scheduled to be a minor throat procedure at an outpatient clinic.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Melissa posted a heartfelt message in which she remembered her mother.

"What a strange day today is. Ten years. I am filled with so many different emotions that it's hard to keep track of them all: sadness, pride, and enduring love. It is amazing to me how even 10 years after my mom's passing her voice is still beyond relevant," she wrote. "I rarely meet someone who does not share with me how much she is missed in these trying times. It is incredibly special to me that she is remembered by her fans with not just love, but with a sense of ownership of the fact that she tackled topics that no one else was speaking about at the time."

Melissa went on to note that she greatly misses the times she and her mother spent laughing and the way Joan bonded with her son Cooper, now 23.

"In what will always be a difficult day for Cooper and me is made a bit easier by knowing her impact on the world and feeling ongoing support and love from her fans worldwide," the 56-year-old continued. "I guess what I'm trying to say is, I love you and I miss you mom. Always will."

In response, Melissa received a number of kind messages from her celebrity friends.

"Such beautiful words, Melissa. Your mom was truly one of a kind. One of the greatest joys of my life was working alongside you and Joan," commented Joan's Fashion Police co-host, Giuliana Rancic. "I loved the way she loved you and Cooper so much and I still love sharing stories about how not only so incredibly talented your mom was but also what a big heart she had. Joan is forever missed but never, ever will be forgotten."