Alison Brie 'zapping her abs' in preparation for Masters of the Universe role

Alison Brie is working on her abs to prepare for her upcoming performance in the live-action Masters of the Universe movie.

The GLOW star has signed up to play the villain Evil-Lyn alongside Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Camila Mendes as Teela in the upcoming movie.

Brie took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a screengrab of an article about her "nabbing" the key antagonist role and she added, "Consider it nabbed #mastersoftheuniverse."

On her Stories, she also posted a selfie showing her undergoing the Emsculpt treatment to hone her abs in preparation for the superhero movie. The body-sculpting treatment uses electromagnetic energy to build muscle and reduce fat.

She captioned the photo, "But first... gotta zap those abs," with lightning emojis.

Masters of the Universe typically revolves around Prince Adam of Eternia, aka He-Man, defending his planet from the evil Skeletor. Brie's character Evil-Lyn is Skeletor's second-in-command who uses a wand crowned with a crystal orb to practice magic.

The witch was previously portrayed by Meg Foster in the 1987 live-action movie alongside Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

A new movie in the long-running Mattel media franchise has been in development for years, with directors such as Jon M. Chu and McG attached to direct at certain points.

The project was axed by Netflix last year over budget concerns and is now being produced by Amazon Studios and Mattel.

The film is being directed by Bumblebee's Travis Knight from a screenplay by Chris Butler. It is due to be released in cinemas on 5 June 2026.