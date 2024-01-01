Harvey Weinstein indecent assault charges dropped

Harvey Weinstein's indecent assault charges have been dropped.

The indecent assault charges against the disgraced Hollywood producer in the U.K. have been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The update comes two years after Weinstein, 72, was charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London for offences allegedly committed between July and August 1996.

In a statement released on Thursday, Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said, "Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein.

"The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review and we have decided that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

Ferguson noted that the CPS had "explained (its) decision to all parties".

He continued, "We would always encourage any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met."

The former movie mogul is serving a 16-year prison sentence in the U.S. after being convicted of sexual assault in Los Angeles in 2023.

He is being held in New York City's Rikers Island jail pending a retrial in Manhattan after a separate rape conviction was overturned by the New York Court of Appeals in April this year. He was originally sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020.

More than 100 people have accused Weinstein of rape and misconduct dating back to the 1970s, sparking the #MeToo movement. He has always maintained his innocence.