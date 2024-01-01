Olivia Munn 'doing okay' six months after revealing breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia Munn has assured fans that she is "doing okay" six months after revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video explaining her "breast cancer timeline" after receiving questions from fans about her diagnosis and health.

"I've gotten lots of DMs (direct messages) and questions about my breast cancer timeline so I thought that I should clearly lay it out for you guys," Olivia began. "I hope that by doing so it helps others who have gone through it or are going through it right now."

She added that she hopes others will "feel a little comforted and knowing that I've gone down the same path and I'm doing okay."

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress then added a written timeline of her breast cancer journey to the screen.

Olivia's timeline began in January 2022, when she received clear results from two mammograms and two ultrasounds. A year later, she had another mammogram and genetic testing, both with clear results.

The star underwent further tests in March 2023, including biopsies, and was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in April of that year. She underwent several operations in May, including a double mastectomy and lymph node dissection, and had egg retrieval in June, followed by breast reconstruction in September.

According to the timeline, the actress also underwent a partial hysterectomy in April this year and began Arimidex treatment in August.

Olivia ended the video by thanking her fans for their support.

"Also, I just wanted to say to everyone who has sent me a message or stopped me on the street when I'm out shopping, it really means so much to me and it's been incredibly healing, so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you," she said.