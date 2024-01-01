Buffy The Vampire Slayer's James Marsters opens up about therapy journey

Buffy The Vampire Slayer star James Marsters has revealed he sought therapy after filming a traumatic scene on the show.

The 62-year-old actor played the iconic character Spike on Buffy and its spin-off series Angel from 1997 until 2004.

He has now opened up about one tough scene that was filmed for season six of the show, where his character attempted to rape the title character, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Recalling filming the harrowing scene, he told Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, "Buffy sent me into therapy, actually. Buffy crushed me.

"There was a scene where I was paired with Buffy, she breaks up with me, and I kind of force myself on her, and she kicks me through a wall."

He continued, "It's a problematic scene for a lot of people who like the show. And it's the darkest professional day of my life."

Marsters went on to explain that the writers were tasked with bringing their darkest personal experiences to the script, turning them into metaphoric storylines. One writer drew from a painful memory in college, which became the basis for the scene.

The actor continued, "I went to (the writers) and said, 'You know, guys, we're providing a vicarious experience for the audience... Everyone who's watching Buffy is Buffy, and they're not superheroes, so I'm doing this to every member of the audience.'

"We got the scene in the can, and it was hell. I was in a personal hell. I was doing a take and going to the corner of the set and going into the fetal position on the cement."