Gordon Ramsay details 'brutal' bike crash

Gordon Ramsay has revealed the details of his "brutal" June bike crash.

The celebrity chef opened up about the "brutal" cycling accident that left him unable to dress himself.

In a new interview with Men's Health, Gordon, a seasoned marathoner and triathlete, explained he was riding down a hill when he reached a pothole in the road. As his front wheel went into the hole, Gordon was sent flying through the air and his bike spun 180 degrees.

Next, Gordon recalled, he tried to replace the bicycle's chain and continue his ride - before realising his helmet was completely cracked in half. Suddenly, his vision went blurry. "I honestly thought I was going to pass out,' he told the outlet.

Finally, Gordon contacted his assistant Justin Mandel, who immediately called for an ambulance and Gordon was taken to hospital.

Incredibly, nothing was broken - however on 15 June he took to his Instagram account to share images of dark bruising covering nearly his entire torso and telling fans he was "lucky to be here".

"I'm in pain and it's been a brutal week. But, I'm getting through it," he said at the time.

In the aftermath of the accident, Gordon said, he was so swollen and injured, he needed daily lymphatic drainage treatments and physiotherapy.

"I couldn't even put my f**king socks and pants on," Gordon revealed. "Justin, he used to dress me in the morning. I felt like a f**ing 95-year-old man. Asking a 30-year-old kid to put my f**king underpants on was embarrassing."