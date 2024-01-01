Brad Pitt and George Clooney to reprise Ocean's 13 roles

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have reportedly signed on to reprise their Ocean's 13 roles.

The two actors also appeared in Ocean's 14 together in 2007.

Now, 17 years later, it's believed the pair will star in another instalment of the crime comedy hit.

Deadline has reported that both men have signed on for the movie, and are currently trying to persuade emerging director Edward Berger to direct the film. The project is reportedly in the early stages of development, with Deadline speculating that other stars who have previously appeared in the franchise, including Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Casey Affleck, may also be up for returning for the new story.

Last year, George Clooney confirmed there was a script in development, and it's believed Warner Bros and Smokehouse have been working on the film over the past 12 months.

"We have a really good script for another Oceans now, so we may end up doing another one," George said in December 2023. "It's actually a great script."

When asked about rumours that it would be a prequel movie and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling would play Danny Ocean's parents, George responded, "Margot Robbie's my mother? I've always thought that."

Brad, 60, and George, 63, are currently together starring in new thriller comedy, Wolfs.