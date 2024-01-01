Fans slam Rebel Wilson over Polly Pocket freebie

Fans have slammed Rebel Wilson after she stayed in a life-sized Polly Pocket Airbnb.

The actress, 44, flew to the US to enjoy Airbnb's "Icon experience", which allows people to book a one-night stay in a life-sized version of the toy doll's compact house.

Rebel stayed there for free with her fiancée Ramona Agruma, 40, and the couple's 22-month-old daughter, Royce.

"So yesterday I took the family to Boston for an epic @airbnb Icon experience," she wrote. "The team has recreated EXACTLY the classic Polly Pocket compact and it was the cutest thing imaginable! Thanks @airbnb for gifting us this incredible trip and to @bchesky for treating us! I feel so lucky us girls got to do this."

Her fans weren't happy about Rebel's jaunt, slamming her for taking advantage of a free trip when she's already a high-earner with a property portfolio.

"Crazy how people who can afford the clothes, makeup, jewellery, vacations, etc always get gifted these things for free to advertise to the millions of poor people who can't afford it and let it affect them negatively because of it," one unhappy fan wrote.

Another added, "Why do millionaires get gifted trips? I'm so glad celebrities get these but us normal people can't even get through to book it."

The Polly Pocket house is 12 metres tall and includes lots of Polly's iconic furniture and clothing. The listing, which is registered under Polly's name reads, "90s kids rule at sleepovers. But you already knew that. So I wanted this sleepover to feel like you're still actually in the '90s! Just picture it-crafting, throwback snacks, Polaroid cameras... it's going to be AMAZING. Basically, I turned my Slumber Party Fun compact into a time machine where your imagination can run wild. Because there's no greater adventure than the one you create for yourself."