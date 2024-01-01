Amy Adams producing and starring in comedy Lazy Susans

Amy Adams is to produce and star in 'Lazy Susans'.

The 50-year-old actress has signed up to work on both sides of the camera in the comedy flick.

'Lazy Susans' – based on a true story that was chronicled in a Boston magazine article – tells the tale of a rock band that is comprised of a group of musical mothers.

Adams and Stacy O'Neil are producing through their Bond Group Entertainment banner alongside Vivek J. Tiwary and Jack Leslie for TEG+.

Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin are writing the script for the film that does not currently have a director attached.

Amy has recently wrapped production on the movies 'At the Sea' and 'Klara and the Sun' – in which she stars alongside Jenna Ortega and has been directed by Taika Waititi.

The story – based on the best-selling novel by the British-Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro - follows Klara (Ortega), a robot girl designed to stop teenagers from getting lonely.

Klara is purchased by a mother (Adams) and a bright teen girl called Josie who loves her robot companion but is suffering from a mysterious illness. The bot attempts to save Josie and her loved ones from heartbreak and ends up discovering the power of human love in the process.

Meanwhile, in 'At the Sea', Amy plays a woman called Laura who returns to her family at their beach holiday home after a long rehabilitation.

While she adjusts to leaving her complicated life behind, the young woman is forced to face coming challenges without relying on a career that gave her fortune, fame and identity.

Filmmaker Kornel Mondruczo will once again collaborate with writer Kata Weber after the pair worked together on the acclaimed films 'Pieces of a Woman' and 'White God'.