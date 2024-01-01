George Clooney and Brad Pitt set for Ocean's return

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are set to return for a new 'Ocean's' movie.

The duo, who have teamed up once again for the action comedy film 'Wolfs', are set to reprise their roles as Danny Ocean and Robert 'Rusty' Ryan respectively in a new installment of the heist franchise.

According to Deadline, film chiefs are said to be courting 'All Quiet on the Western Front' filmmaker Edward Berger to take on directorial duties after Steven Soderbergh – who helmed the original trilogy – opted not to return.

Warner Bros. and Smokehouse have been working hard on the picture and it is thought that Matt Damon and the rest of the star-studded ensemble will be returning for the film.

Clooney revealed last year that another 'Ocean's' flick could be on the way as he was in possession of a "great script".

The 63-year-old star told Uproxx: "We have a really good script for another 'Ocean's' now, so we could end up doing another one. It's actually a great script."

Asked if the new movie would be titled 'Ocean's Fourteen', Clooney replied: "Well... I don't want to call it that... I mean, the idea is kind of like 'Going in Style'."

The original trilogy began with 'Ocean's 11' in 2001 with sequels 'Ocean's Twelve' and 'Ocean's Thirteen' following in 2004 and 2007 respectively but Soderbergh revealed earlier this year that he considered his work on the franchise to be complete.

The 'Traffic' director told Variety: "After we made the third movie, I felt like the series was very much concluded for me.

"When the studio approached me to see if I'd be involved in continuing the franchise, I told them no, because it just doesn't feel like a move forward for me.

"I'm chasing something else."