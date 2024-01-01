Ashton Kutcher explains how 'toxic masculinity' has impacted his parenting

Ashton Kutcher has opened up about how "toxic masculinity" has influenced his approach to parenting.

The 46-year-old actor has been married to Mila Kunis, 41, since 2015 and they share daughter Wyatt, nine, and son Dimitri, seven.

During a candid discussion on the Throwbacks podcast, the Butterfly Effect star shared how becoming a father has shaped his perspective, gushing, "I don't know if it equates to being a girl dad or it equates to her being my first, but when I had my daughter, I had never been so in love in my entire life."

However, Kutcher admitted that he parents Wyatt and Dimitri differently, attributing some of this difference to lingering "toxic masculinity" from his upbringing that causes him to do this.

He said, "My son, I'm always like, 'Yeah, let's go for it.' Like yesterday, we're popping wheelies on a bicycle in the driveway or it's like, 'See if you can jump down four stairs'. My daughter, I just want to protect her."

He continued, "When my son cries, I'm like, 'All right, what did we learn? Let's move on.' But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body and I can't put it back in."

He added, "But I also notice the same thing with my wife. She's very strict on our daughter and a gushball with our son. I think we balance each other that way."