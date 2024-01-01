Dennis Quaid reflects on failed marriage to Meg Ryan

Dennis Quaid has reflected on his past failed marriage to Meg Ryan, which lasted for 10 years.

Appearing on the Max show Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the 70-year-old actor shared his thoughts on his relationship with the When Harry Met Sally... actress.

Quaid, who met Ryan on the set of the 1988 film D.O.A., married the 62-year-old actress in 1991, and they welcomed their son, Jack Quaid, in 1992.

Despite their split in 2001, Quaid made it clear he has no regrets about their time together, saying, "I don't regret anything about my marriage to Meg. We got Jack out of it who is really going on to maybe, I think, eclipse both of us."

He acknowledged that their relationship faced challenges, particularly during a period when Ryan's career was soaring while he was dealing with personal issues, including a stint in rehab in 1990.

Quaid admitted that although he tried to remain unaffected, the tension was inevitable, as he confessed, "I try to be a big person and tell myself that didn't bother me. But people are human."

The Any Given Sunday actor spoke highly of Ryan, describing her as "really such a great, sweet person and really talented," and expressed admiration for her success.

Following his divorce from Ryan, Quaid married Kimberly Buffington in 2004, with whom he shares twins Thomas and Zoe.

After their divorce in 2018, he married Laura Savoie, marking his fourth marriage - having first been married to P. J. Soles from 1978 until 1983.