Selena Gomez reveals advice she'd give her younger self

Selena Gomez has revealed the advice she'd give her younger self.

The Only Murders in the Building star admitted she'd have some stark words for the Selena of a few years ago.

"Don't be so hard on myself," she told People. "I was very hard on myself. If the teacher scolded me for talking too much I'd go home and think about it all day. If I had a crush on a boy and he asked a girl out in front of me, I'd be a wreck forever."

She continued, "I was too hard on myself. I didn't think I was enough or sometimes I didn't think I fit in and ultimately you're exactly who you are made to be."

When she was asked how she managed to overcome this self-doubt, she replied, "This sounds maybe a little silly but just actually taking a step away and just look around, you know?" she said. "Like, for example at home I like to just go and sit outside and put my feet in the grass and sit there and maybe listen to some music and I just try to find things that really ground me."

She added, "I love fresh foods and stuff. I'm starting to get into that kind of because of my boyfriend, (Benny Blanco). Just being in the garden and picking food that I'm going to be able to cook with. It sounds so silly and minuscule but the older you get the more that you realise that it's okay to just be simple and have simplicity."

Selena recently reached billionaire status due to the success of her makeup company, Rare Beauty, which launched five years ago.