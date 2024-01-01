Anna Delvey hits back at Whoopi Goldberg: 'Get your facts straight'

Anna Delvey has hit back at Whoopi Goldberg after The View host slammed the ABC's decision to feature the convicted criminal on Dancing With The Stars.

Anna has responded to Whoopi's criticisms, saying in a statement, "While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight. I served my time and paid everyone back in full three-plus years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction."

She added, "Stay nasty ladies, but don't forget to vote 17 September," referring to the on-air date of Dancing with the Stars.

Earlier this week, Whoopi told how she thought it was unfair that Anna, who is a convicted criminal, and had to ask permission from ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to appear on the show, was allowed to raise her profile in this way.

"I think back to all the families who've had family members arrested by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), who have gone to the courts to get their dad or their mother or their brother back," she said. "And this woman, they gave her permission to go do this. Now, should I think there's a reason. Is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?"

She added, "She still owes people money. I don't understand why she gets to stay!"

When co-host Joy Behar suggested it's because Anna is "pretty," Whoopi replied, "Well that's a little bit of a p**s-off, I have got to tell you. You know, I like pretty people too, but I gotta say, I'm listening to people b**ch about what's going on at the border and I'm listening to people b**ching about who shouldn't be here - well what the hell, man? How does this work? This is a (f**k you) in the face of a lot of people who have been trying to make their way back to this country and families torn apart.".