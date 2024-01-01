Zoë Kravitz is 'excited' about directing more films

Zoë Kravitz is "definitely excited" about making more movies.

The Big Little Lies actress recently received critical praise for her psychological thriller Blink Twice, which stars Channing Tatum as a tech billionaire who invites two waitresses to his private island.

While she found directing her first feature to be "so hard", Kravitz is keen to continue making more films now her debut is out in the world.

"I hope so... I love it so much," she said on the Girls on Film podcast. "It's always kind of been what I've wanted to do. I've actually realised through this process that while I love acting, it's really storytelling and cinema as a whole that I love and acting was the way I knew how to contribute to the thing that I love so much. But, you know, now that I've kind of taken this step, I'm definitely excited to do more."

Kravitz, who also co-wrote the screenplay, went on to list her favourite directors as Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, Penny Marshall and Spike Lee.

In an interview with Collider, The Batman actress explained that she learned a lot about directing from working with filmmakers like Steven Soderbergh, Matt Reeves and George Miller as an actress.

"(Soderbergh) edits in his mind, and so he is so efficient in his shooting, and I think that was something I really learned from in terms of, 'Okay, don't just shoot the normal, okay, we're gonna go wide, and then we're gonna close. Actually think about what it is that you want to express, and then you can also make your shots more interesting,'" she shared. "And then also working with Matt Reeves, and George Miller too, people who are so, so, so detail-oriented."

Blink Twice is in cinemas now.