Ashley Tisdale welcomes second baby

Ashley Tisdale has welcomed baby number two with husband Christopher French.

The High School Musical alum gave birth on Friday 6 September, welcoming a sibling for the couple's daughter, Jupiter, who is three.

"Emerson Clover French," the proud mum wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the happy pair and Jupiter holding the newborn's hand.

"All three of us are obsessed with you 9.6.24."

Tisdale, who found fame as Sharpay Evans in the television film, first shared the news of her pregnancy in March, posting a photo of her baby bump along with the caption, "We can't wait to meet you."

And her husband was just as thrilled about the new addition to the family.

"Beyond grateful," the musician said in his own Instagram post. "Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French."

Tisdale - who has been married to French since 2014 - has been candid about the struggles during her second pregnancy.

"Women at night during pregnancy: Has horrible acid reflux," Ashley wrote on her Instagram Stories in June. "Can't get comfortable enough to sleep well. Has a baby inside them jumping around and dancing. Can hardly move their body from left to right. Congestion so they can't breathe well."