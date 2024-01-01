Sean Penn debuts new romance in Madrid

Sean Penn has been spotted kissing up-and-coming actor Valeria Nicov in the streets of Madrid.

Speculation that the pair are a couple is mounting since the public display of affection between the Mystic River star and his much younger date on Saturday.

TMZ reports that Nicov is a Moldovan actress whose IMDB profile lists Lineman Up: Storm Soldiers 3 and the 2019 TV series Don't Worry About the Kids among her roles.

Back in May, the I Am Sam star was seen hanging out with President Joe Biden's son Hunter as he continues to enjoy single life following his 2022 divorce from Australian actor Leila George.

In June, he told the New York Times he's "thrilled every day" to be single.

George filed for divorce in 2021 after one year of marriage.

Penn previously opened up about the split, admitting that he was the one who "f**ked up the marriage" because he only saw George on "a day-to-day basis".

The marriage was the Milk star's third. He was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and House of Cards actor Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010.

He and Wright share two children - daughter Dylan, 31, and son, Hopper, 28.