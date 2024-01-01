Nicholas Hoult has a "deep-rooted fear" of not knowing his lines.

The British actor has admitted that he has "nightmares" about showing up to work and being given rewritten scenes that he's expected to act out in front of the camera with no notice.

"The fear that I have the most nightmares about is that I've just turned up to work, and they hand me pages of a script that I haven't seen before," Nicholas told Esquire in a recent interview. "And then they're like, 'Great, we're doing this speech.'"

The Skins star continued, "That's a recurring nightmare for me, so I guess it must be a deep-rooted fear where I don't know my lines, and I turn up for work and they just expect me to do two or three pages of a speech that I just don't know."

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicholas, 34, recalled becoming emotional watching his five-year-old son play basketball.

"When I watched my oldest son score his first basketball hoop - basket - I was sitting on the sideline, and my eyeballs instantly started sweating," he told the publication. "I was like, 'Come on, pull it together.' Those sorts of moments are my proudest."

The Mad Max: Fury Road actor and his rumoured wife, model Bryana Holly, have two children together, Joaquin, five, and a two-year-old whose name has not been revealed.

When asked what advice he would give his children, Nicholas said, "Just do what makes you happy. And be kind."