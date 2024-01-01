Elton John reveals what he wants his tombstone to say

Elton John has revealed what he wants the tombstone to say after he passes away.

The 77-year-old music icon has been producing hits since 1968, married producer David Furnish in 2014, and is the proud father of two children; Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11 - who he shares with Furnish.

But even though he is one of the best-selling artists of all time, an emotional John confessed to an audience at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday that family means more to him than fame.

Following the premiere of his autobiographical film Elton John: Never Too Late at the Roy Thomson Hall, the star said, "On my tombstone, I don't want it to say he sold a million records. I want it to say he was a great dad and great husband."

Never Too Late highlights John's rise to global rock stardom, beginning with his iconic 1975 Dodger Stadium concerts and concluding with his 2022 Farewell Yellow Brick Road show at the same venue.

The documentary also explores his relationship with his husband, who co-directed the film and gives insight into their family life with Zachary and Elijah.

Gushing about the project, the Rocket Man singer is quoted by Variety saying, "The thing I love about this movie is that I have him (Furnish) and my two sons. I'm very proud of what I've achieved. I hope to keep making music, but I want to be home and treasure them. Having a No. 1 album is really nice for five minutes, but this is a lifetime."

Elton John: Never Too Late is set to be released via Disney+ on 13 December.