Orlando Bloom details extreme weight loss for his latest film

Orlando Bloom has opened up about the extreme weight loss he achieved for his latest film.

The 47-year-old British actor plays a boxer in new film The Cut - directed by Sean Ellis - and saw his weight drop from 185lbs to 52lbs while preparing for the role.

Discussing how he lost over 23kg in just three months, Bloom told Variety, "I basically tiered down the food over a three-month period until just before filming, (when) I was at my lightest. I dropped 52 pounds, and I was about 185 when I started."

He added, "So I dropped quite a lot of weight, and I was very mentally challenged as well. You feed somebody tuna and cucumber long enough..."

He went on to warn of the mental impact such dieting had, saying, "I was more surprised about the mental aspect of (it), like the sleep deprivation, and not the depleted calories. There's a lot going on in your brain ... living in that headspace for a while was very challenging."

Director Ellis also addressed the star's approach to losing weight, explaining it affecting the filming process.

He revealed, "Your brain is starved of calories, basically. It was going to be impossible for him to work while dieting. So, he came to us at his lightest, and then he starts to eat. So that meant that we had to shoot the film (with) the ending first and the beginning of the movie at the end. ... Over the 25 days that we were shooting, he was putting on the calories. And then it's edited in reverse."