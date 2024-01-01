Drew Starkey discusses 'throwing' himself into sex scenes with Daniel Craig

Drew Starkey has provided insight into the intimate scenes he filmed alongside Daniel Craig in a new film.

The 30-year-old actor is best known for playing Rafe Cameron in the hit Netflix show Outer Banks.

However, he has drawn attention for his sizzling new performance playing the younger lover of 56-year-old Daniel's character in Italian director Luca Guadagnino's new erotic drama, Queer.

Speaking about the racy sex scenes he has with the Bond star, Drew told The Hollywood Reporter, "We jumped into it, just grabbing and throwing our bodies on top of one another, rolling around, getting intermingled."

Explaining that this broke the ice for them to then film their other scenes, he added, "I think it unlocked something subconsciously, gave us a level of comfortability and familiarity with each other, so that, everything after that was very easy."

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, and has also had a screening at the Toronto Film Festival.

Discussing his journey into acting, the star added, "I had no direct connection to filmmaking, to movies or theatre... (I) sort of stumbled (into acting while studying at Western Carolina University). I learned a lot, I failed a lot, but I still had no inclination of how to step into acting in movies or television."

Queer has been acquired by A24 following its Venice premiere while a general release date is yet to be set.