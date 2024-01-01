Dakota Johnson discusses accidental caffeine overdose

Dakota Johnson has warned of the dangers of drinking too many caffeinated drinks after accidentally "overdosing".

The 34-year-old actress attended the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend where her directorial debut, Loser Baby, enjoyed a world premiere.

Speaking to Variety, the actress revealed she found herself inexplicably awake all night while working on the project.

She said, "I discovered Celsius on day one of filming. I didn't know that it was like Red Bull. I thought it was a natural drink."

Describing the impact the unexpected caffeine had on her, Johnson said, "I was like, 'I'm so creative. I'm so inspired. I'm awake all night long. I'm not sleeping, because I'm just thinking... And it's because I was having like two Celsius a day. I thought it was vitamins. I didn't realise I was basically overdosing on caffeine."

The Bigger Splash actress revealed her project's costume designer alerted her to her mistake, recalling, "She was like, 'You're not well. You're basically having, like, four Red Bulls a day'. It was really upsetting. But now I know that in dire straits... there's Celsius."

She went on to explain she felt compelled to direct the project because of the cast - which includes Addison Timlin and Ashley Madekwe.

She said, "I got quite jealous of somebody else directing it because all my friends were going to be in it. So, it was mostly just me feeling left out and possessive. That's what made me decide to do it."