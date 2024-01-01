Kathy Bates to retire

After a career spanning five decades, Kathy Bates has revealed she's ready to retire.

The actor has earned an Oscar, two Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes throughout her storied career.

Having recently turned 76, the Misery star plans to step away from the spotlight after her new series Matlock runs its course.

Bates plays Madeline Matlock in a rework of the original Matlock series that ran from 1986 to 1995, starring Andy Griffith.

In an interview with The New York Times, Bates revealed she was planning her exit before the script came her way.

"It becomes my life. Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent. Because I can't hold it back, and I just want my life," she said.

Weeks after telling her agent she wanted to retire, they sent her the Matlock pilot script, and she found herself intrigued by the character. Bates explained that she connected to Madeline Matlock because they both use their work as a conduit for their grief.

"Maybe on some deep level that's why I was attracted to this," Bates said.

But she insisted, "This is my last dance."

Matlock has an 18-episode green light ahead of its 22 September premiere.