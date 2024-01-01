Malia Obama celebrates directorial debut in Deauville

Malia Obama has made a rare red carpet appearance to promote her short film.

The former first daughter stepped out - wearing an outfit by Vivienne Westwood - at the 50th annual Deauville American Film Festival to promote her short film, The Heart.

The daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attended the opening ceremony in the French town, telling reporters, "I'm so excited. I've never done anything like this, so I'm a little bit terrified but mostly just excited."

Earlier this year, Obama's project made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The Harvard alum's short film is about a man who grieves the loss of his mother as he navigates her last request.

"The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret," she said in a Meet the Artist video. "But I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things."

Malia added that she hopes the movie will help audience members "feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are".

The first-time director has chosen to drop her famous last name from the movie's credits, going only by Malia Ann.