BLACKPINK's Jennie signs solo record deal

BLACKPINK's Jennie has landed a solo record deal.

On Monday, representatives for the South Korean singer-actress announced that she had signed with Columbia Records as a solo artist in partnership with her record label/entertainment company ODDATELIER.

Jennie is set to drop a new single in October.

"We are family," a spokesperson wrote alongside a new promo image of the star on Instagram, tagging Columbia Records and ODDATELIER.

No further details about the deal were released.

Last December, Jennie and her BLACKPINK bandmates - Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa - confirmed they had split from label YG Entertainment for solo activities but extended their contract for group work.

The K-pop stars are slated to release a new album and go on tour in 2025.

Jennie released her debut single Solo in 2018, with the track topping charts in South Korea and the accompanying video surpassing one billion views on YouTube.

The 28-year-old also found success with singles You & Me and One of the Girls, the latter of which she collaborated on with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for HBO series The Idol.

Columbia Records is owned by Sony Music Entertainment. Other superstars on the current roster include the likes of Adele, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Céline Dion, and Harry Styles.