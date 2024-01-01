Pamela Anderson: I had to star in The Last Showgirl

Pamela Anderson felt she "had to" star in 'The Last Showgirl'.

The 57-year-old actress plays a Las Vegas showgirl in the new Gia Coppola-directed drama film, and Pamela has admitted that she relished the opportunity to star in the movie at this stage of her career.

The actress - who has released a documentary and a best-selling memoir in recent years - told Collider: "I think timing is everything. I thought I was never gonna get the chance to do anything like this.

"I kind of thought, 'Oh, well, that's what people think of me. I'm just gonna go back to my farm, make jam, and that's it. I'll figure out another way to make my life beautiful.'

"But the documentary came out, the book came out, and Gia saw the documentary. She must be some kind of master or prophet or something, but she was so wonderful to send the script to me, and I read it and I was like, 'Oh god, this is that thing. This is that thing when people read a script and they really realise they're the only ones that can do it. They have to do it. It's life and death.' And I felt that way, and I get chills even thinking about it."

Pamela didn't have any hesitations about committing herself to the project, admitting that she felt "grateful" to have been given the opportunity.

The former 'Baywatch' actress - who stars in the movie alongside the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, and Billie Lourd - said: "I knew I had to do it. And so I'm just so grateful."