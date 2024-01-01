Kathy Hilton dares Tiffany Haddish to walk runway at fashion show

Kathy Hilton dared Tiffany Haddish to walk down the runway at a fashion show over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality was seated next to her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton, as well as the Girls Trip actress, at the Monse spring 2025 show as part of New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

And in footage posted to Instagram on Sunday, Paris showed Kathy having some fun by convincing Tiffany to take to the empty catwalk while they were waiting for the spectacle to start.

"Right now!" Kathy states to Tiffany from two seats over, with the comedy star questioning, "Right now?"

With Paris and Nicky laughing in the background, their mum continues, "Right now and you go down and you tell this photographer." She also insisted Tiffany "wave" to all the spectators.

"Now! There's nothing going on," Kathy added.

After a little hesitation, Tiffany jumped out of her seat and strutted down the runway in a stylish olive green suit, while the socialite applauded enthusiastically.

"Oh yeah!" she exclaimed.

In the caption of the fun clip, Paris insisted fun was had by all.

"My mom @KathyHilton dared @TiffanyHaddish to hit the @MonseMaison runway. But like Tiff always says... 'She Ready! #NothingButTrouble #NYFW," she wrote.

The video quickly racked up over 200,000 likes and caught the attention of a number of celebrities.

"God I love your mom," wrote Kris Jenner, while Denise Richards commented, "@kathyhilton is legendary!"

And Monse co-designer Fernando Garcia was a fan too.

"Imagine fashion was not this fun, would be so boring," he declared.