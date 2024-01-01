Nicole Kidman sought Naomi Watts' permission before playing Liev Schreiber's wife in TV show

Nicole Kidman sought her best friend Naomi Watts' permission before starring alongside her ex-partner Liev Schreiber in The Perfect Couple.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Ray Donovan star revealed the Australian actress reached out to Watts to see "if it was okay" if she asked Schreiber to play her on-screen husband in the murder-mystery series.

Kidman confirmed it was true, simply stating, "Of course," to which Schreiber responded, "Isn't that amazing? That's how close they are."

Watts addressed the story in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) over the weekend.

"We always check in, we're besties," The Ring star stated. "That was very kind of her to do that."

Watts and Schreiber were in an 11-year relationship from 2005 to 2016 and they share two children; Sasha, 17, and Kai, 15. They both married their new partners last year, with Watts marrying actor Billy Crudup and Schreiber tying the knot with former pageant queen Taylor Neisen.

In The Perfect Couple, which was released on Netflix last week, Kidman and Schreiber play the wealthy Greer and Tag Winbury, who are hosting their son's wedding weekend on their lavish Nantucket estate. The family's web of secrets unravels when a guest is found dead on the morning of the ceremony.

Watts told the outlet she has yet to watch the show, saying, "I'm desperate to (watch) because everyone is raving about it. It just launched, what, two days ago. I'm very much looking forward to it. I have seen the trailer. It looks fantastic."

Kidman has had a busy few weeks promoting the release of The Perfect Couple and her movie Babygirl, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. She returned to Italy over the weekend to collect the festival's Best Actress award but had to leave before the ceremony after receiving news that her mother had died. Janelle Kidman was 84.