Kate Moss opens up about embarrassing modelling failure

Kate Moss has confessed there is one modelling pose that she has never managed to master - winking at the camera.

The 50-year-old model has been strutting catwalks and promoting brands since she was just 14.

But despite posing for the cameras for decades, the iconic face of British beauty has admitted she can't make herself wink.

Opening up about her modelling failure, the star explained that the limitation posed a problem for her whenever she was asked to be on the cover of i-D magazine - which famously features winking cover stars every issue.

The Daily Mail quotes the star admitting, "I can't wink, literally. I cannot do a glamorous wink!"

She explained further: "It was always, 'Oh no, an i-D cover!' But of course, historic, I always thought they were the coolest, so yeh, I loved doing them."

The model went on to explain that she got over the problem by pulling one eyelid down seconds before the photo was due to be taken.

Former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, exposed the 5' 7? catwalk star's shortcomings in a Disney+ documentary about Vogue magazine.

Revealing that Kate was not alone in her issue, he said, "Kate Moss can't wink! So many of the models couldn't wink!"

Despite Kate's struggle to wink, she has graced the cover of i-D magazine an impressive 20 times, with the magazine most recently hiring photographer Mario Sorrenti to capture her in all-black Dior menswear for their 2020 spring issue.