Casting call issued for the next Harry Potter

The search is underway for a new trio to play the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger on the small screen.

An open casting call has been launched for children to audition for the leads in the upcoming HBO Original series adaptation of Harry Potter.

The show is looking for actors who will be aged between nine and 11 in April 2025 to take on the roles. Applicants must be a UK or Ireland resident to be considered.

"We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting," the casting call notes. "For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated."

Candidates are asked to submit two videos, speaking in their native accent. In the first, which is under 30 seconds, they should perform a short story or poem - but "nothing from Harry Potter". In the second, they are asked to talk about themselves as well as "a family member, friend or pet that you are particularly close to".

The casting call follows the recent hire of Succession duo Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod as writer and director on the Harry Potter series, after an extensive search.

The series, which originated on Max before moving to HBO, is described as a "faithful" adaptation of J K Rowling's books and will feature a completely new cast.