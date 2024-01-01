Tyrese Gibson arrested over unpaid child support

Tyrese Gibson has been arrested after attending a court hearing about child support for his five-year-old daughter, Soraya.

The R&B singer and actor was taken into custody on 9 September at the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia, after Judge Kevin Farmer found him in contempt for nonpayment of more than $73,000 (£56,000) in child support, according to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Fast & Furious actor was previously ordered to pay $10,690 (£8,200) a month in child support in 2022. When he appeared in court on Monday at a contentious child support hearing, the judge said he could avoid jail time if he paid $73,526 (£56,300) within 48 hours to his former spouse, Samantha Lee.

Gibson was then seen being handcuffed in court and then removed by a bailiff. TMZ first reported this news.

Gibson and Lee were married for three years before Lee filed for divorce in December 2020.

Earlier this year, Gibson exclusively told Us Weekly that he was using his heartbreak amid the messy split into his new music.

"It is the most important album I've ever done in my career," Gibson explained in June. "It's about my divorce. And it's about discovering the beauty that I found in my pain. That's why it's called Beautiful Pain."

Gibson has previously complained publicly about the unfairness of the family court system toward fathers.