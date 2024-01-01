Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe ends 26-year marriage

Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman have split after 26 years of marriage.

The Rachel Zoe Project star revealed the news in an Instagram post.

"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together."

She continued, "Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter."

The couple met in 1991 as students at George Washington University. They married in 1998 and later had two sons - Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.

The Rachel Zoe Project aired from 2007 to 2013, and a follow-up show, Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe, ran for one season in 2015.

The celebrity stylist was looking ahead to more happy years with Berman when the couple celebrated their 31st anniversary in August 2022.

"I have loved you @rbermanus from this day 8.29 31 years ago ... we have done this life together and I cannot wait to see what is yet to come," the fashion designer wrote at the time. "Happiest anniversary to my person. And yes everyone, we met in kindergarten."

Berman last appeared on Zoe's Instagram page in June when she wished him a happy Father's Day.